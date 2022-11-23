Toronado Partners LLC Acquires 916,769 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916,769 shares during the period. Riskified accounts for 6.2% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Riskified by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 2,560,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 476,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Riskified Trading Up 1.0 %

About Riskified

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,319. Riskified Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

