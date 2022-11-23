TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares $0.77 None Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.767 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE TTE opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

