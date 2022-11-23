TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.74.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. 26,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

