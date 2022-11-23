Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $226.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

