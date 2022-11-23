Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 148,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $431,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Traeger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Traeger stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

