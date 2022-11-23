TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.43% of TransDigm Group worth $126,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,098.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.40.

Shares of TDG opened at $629.36 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.49 and its 200-day moving average is $579.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

