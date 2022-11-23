Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

TVTX opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

