Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) rose 21.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 171,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 90,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Up 19.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

