Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRINL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 5,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,262. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89.

