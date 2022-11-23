TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Down 1.1%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.73. 77,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 64,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

TROOPS Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TROOPS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

See Also

