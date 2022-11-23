Truist Financial Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $50.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 333.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.66. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,288,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in GDS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GDS by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

