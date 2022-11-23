Truist Financial Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $84.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

Medtronic Stock Down 5.3 %

Medtronic stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

