Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.11

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 83.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $0.11 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.56 or 0.07070085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023207 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

