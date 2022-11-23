TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.34

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

