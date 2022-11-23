TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Holdings Raised by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 8,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

