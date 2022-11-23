Two Seas Capital LP Has $4.19 Million Stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,761 shares during the period. Odyssey Marine Exploration makes up 5.5% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Two Seas Capital LP owned 0.08% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at about $1,668,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,924. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

