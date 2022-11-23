U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on USEG. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on U.S. Energy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700. Corporate insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter worth $73,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

