UGI (NYSE:UGI) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at UGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 46.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

