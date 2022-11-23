UGI (NYSE:UGI) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 14,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,492,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.