UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 872,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of UiPath worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 11.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $641,751,000 after buying an additional 3,994,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824 in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PATH traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 80,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,657. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.46. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

