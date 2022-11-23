Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.02

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.02 and last traded at C$42.81, with a volume of 45359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.08.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.26.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.