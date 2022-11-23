Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.18. Unico American shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 728 shares trading hands.

Unico American Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 40.57%.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

