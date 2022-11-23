United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 173 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 278.4% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CGI by 106.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CGI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after acquiring an additional 316,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

