United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 2,027 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 322.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.96 and its 200 day moving average is $270.61. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

