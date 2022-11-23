United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX opened at $225.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

