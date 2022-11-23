United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 31,113 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

