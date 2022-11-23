United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

