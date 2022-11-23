United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,054 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193,077 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

