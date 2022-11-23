United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $230.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

