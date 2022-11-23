United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWB opened at $219.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average of $215.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

