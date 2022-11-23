United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

