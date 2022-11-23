United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,967 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

TAP stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

