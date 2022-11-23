United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,884,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 918,976 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,629,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.38. 12,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,128. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

