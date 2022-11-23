UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 93,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 91,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $382,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 115,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,289,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.79. The company had a trading volume of 51,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $490.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

