Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Up 6.8%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 53,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,415,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,831 shares of company stock valued at $836,315. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

