Unity Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 42,298 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,282 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 32.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 111.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 263,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,415,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.77. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.