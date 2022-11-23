Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $102,112.02 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,361 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $17,829.10.

On Monday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,060. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

