Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 892,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 673,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 437,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.