US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

US Solar Fund Price Performance

Shares of USF opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. US Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

About US Solar Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.