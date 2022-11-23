USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 114,735 shares.The stock last traded at $18.39 and had previously closed at $18.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -874.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

