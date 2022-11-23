UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 306,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,267,404 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USER shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.
UserTesting Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at UserTesting
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UserTesting (USER)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.