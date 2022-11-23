UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 306,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,267,404 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USER shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UserTesting Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at UserTesting

UserTesting Company Profile

In other UserTesting news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other UserTesting news, CTO De Loo Kaj Van sold 13,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $101,297.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,050.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676 in the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

