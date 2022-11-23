USS Investment Management Ltd Has $32.97 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,368 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

