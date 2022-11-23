USS Investment Management Ltd Has $53.39 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,888 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 797,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,052,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

