USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,528 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 131,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,241,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.