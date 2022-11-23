USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. 114,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,716. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

