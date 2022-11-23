USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.34. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.