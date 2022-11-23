USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 26,441 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 135,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.