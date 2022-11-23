USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 368,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,000 shares during the period. NIO comprises about 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of NIO worth $61,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NIO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,552,000 after buying an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 64.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,974,000 after buying an additional 2,201,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 3.6 %

NIO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,835,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. China Renaissance downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.