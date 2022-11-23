USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,756 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,376. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $694.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

