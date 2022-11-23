USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

